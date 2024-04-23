VehiclePro Polish Plus RM 831, 10l
Vehicle care agent for long-lasting wax conservation that protects the vehicle from road dirt, insects, acid rain and other environmental influences. VDA-compliant.
VehiclePro Kärcher Polish Plus RM 831 is a vehicle care agent with maximum effectiveness for use in car wash systems with the "wax conservation" programme option. The special care formula provides wax conservation that lasts up to 6 months, effectively protecting the vehicle's paintwork from road dirt, insect residue, acid rain, road salt and other environmental influences that damage the paintwork. At the same time, the wax produces a high-gloss finish without leaving residues on glass surfaces or sticking to the wash brushes and nozzles of the system. In addition, Polish Plus RM 831 is effective with water hardness, free of mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons and is VDA-compliant. The surfactants it contains are also environmentally friendly, as they are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|4
|Weight (kg)
|10
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Product
- Long-term conservation and shine wax for vehicle washing plants with the wax conservation" programme option"
- Effectively protects the paintwork from road dirt, acid rain, insects, road salt in winter and other environmental influences.
- Preserves for up to six months
- Produces a perfect high-gloss finish
- Effective in all water hardnesses
- Leaves no residue on vehicle windows
- No sticking of wash brushes and nozzles
- VDA-compliant
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- NTA-free
- Free from mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P273 Avoid release to the environment.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning