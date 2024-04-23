Our VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform is certified according to the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, proving that maximum cleaning power and environmental compatibility can go hand in hand. That's because the surfactants it contains are biodegradable as defined in EEC 648/2004 and it quickly separates oil and water in the oil separator. The effective pre-spraying agent for prewashing cars and commercial vehicles helps to significantly improve the cleaning results of the subsequent cleaning steps by expanding and reliably loosening dirt caused by grease, oil, emissions and insects. VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform is suitable for use in vehicle wash systems and is very economical.