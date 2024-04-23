VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, acidic RM 800, 200l
Acidic rim cleaner for the gentle removal of common soiling such as brake dust, tyre wear, limescale stains or deposits of road salt.
Our efficient, acidic VehiclePro Rim Cleaner RM 800 is impressively effective at vehicle cleaning, while at the same time being gentle on the material. It is suitable for self-service washing stations and for use with spray units in commercial vehicle washes, forming an active cleaning foam that quickly and safely removes typical soiling such as brake dust, tyre wear, limescale stains or aggressive deposits of winter road salt. Its gentle properties not only protect the rims of cars and commercial vehicles, but also do not attack uncoated concrete floors or stainless steel wheel arches. The ingredients of the standard cleaner are 90 per cent biodegradable – surfactants contained are in accordance with EEC 648/2004. With a cleaning performance of about 400 rims per litre, the VehiclePro rim cleaner RM 800 is also highly economical and efficient.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|200
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|0,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|233,8
Product
- Highly effective rim cleaner
- Reliably removes brake dust, tyre wear, winter salt residues and limescale stains
- Rapidly effective
- Gentle on materials
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Wheel rim cleaning