The stationary, low-noise ID 265/55 Afc dust removal system is designed for vacuuming large quantities of dust, fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). The three-phase machine with a rated input power of 5.5 kW and a dust class M filter system has a powerful, energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor for high volume flows, as well as a low-wear and low-maintenance motor. It meets the core requirements for tough, industrial applications with its robust and service-friendly design and its suitability for three-shift continuous operation. An electric vibrating motor ensures effective cleaning of the durable and washable pocket filter. The 50-litre rolling container has a sight glass for checking the filling level and is emptied by means of an ergonomic set-down trolley without having to remove the drive head. A polyethylene bag with integrated closing mechanism ensures a dust-free process and safe disposal of the suction waste. On request, the machine's range of application can be extended to cover dust class H and Zone 22, as well as the vacuuming of multiple points at the same time.