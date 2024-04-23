Forecourt unit AWT-C

Calibrated AWT-C tyre inflator for the precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar. Incl. practical water dispenser, e.g. for filling windscreen washer fluid.

Apart from the option to accurately check and control the tyre pressure, our AWT-C tyre inflator has an integrated water dispenser, which allows your customers, e.g. to quickly fill the windscreen washer fluid. The machine can be used up to 8 bar tyre pressure and also has an electronic coin acceptor, which is suitable for use with different coins and tokens. The runtime can be adjusted steplessly up to 7 minutes.

Features and benefits
Forecourt unit AWT-C: Integrated water dispenser
Integrated water dispenser
Convenient and effortless water removal. Improves the visual impression as a container for water is not required.
Forecourt unit AWT-C: Electronic coin acceptor
Electronic coin acceptor
Individual and simple programming. Allows use of different coins and tokens.
Forecourt unit AWT-C: Programmable run time
Programmable run time
Infinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight without accessories (kg) 71
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 81,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 423 / 423 / 1760
Forecourt unit AWT-C
Application areas
  • For the precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar
  • For filling windscreen washer fluid for cleaning the windscreen
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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