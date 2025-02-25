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    Water filters

    The water filters from Kärcher effectively reduce impurities such as lime, chlorine, heavy metals and residues from the line. The filtered, soft water improves the taste of coffee, tea and other beverages and can extend the lifetime of electrical devices such as coffee machines and kettles.

    Water filter systems

    Three reasons to use our WPC 120 UF water filter system

    Effective filtering

    The powerful 4-stage filter system reliably removes particles such as microplastics, reduces heavy metals and drug residues in the water and also removes bacteria and viruses. At the same time, the water filter preserves valuable minerals, which are important for the body, and improves the taste of the water.

    Kärcher water filter 4-stage filter system
    Installing the Kärcher water filter

    Easy installation and operation

    No pump, no power connection: the WPC 120 UF water filter only requires a water connection and some space; for example, the water connection for the water filter can be in the cupboard under the kitchen sink. The designer fitting for extracting the filtered water can also be easily installed and operated like a normal tap and is already included in the scope of delivery. The fitting thus serves as a water filter tap.

    Easy maintenance

    Regular exchange of the filter suffices for reliable functioning. The filter can be easily removed with just one turn. The Pre-Pure filter only has to be exchanged roughly every 3 to 6 months (or after 2,500 l); the Hy-Protect and the Post-Protect filters last up to 12 months (or for the filtering of 2,500 l).

    Changing the filter of the Kärcher water filter

    How water filter systems work

    Kärcher Pre-Pure filter

    Pre-Pure filter

    In the 1st and 2nd stages, a particle filter and activated carbon filter remove large suspended matter from the water and as a result extend the lifetime of the downstream filters.

    Kärcher Hy-Protect filter

    Hy-Protect filter

    The ultrafiltration membrane in the 3rd stage even removes tiny particles down to 0.1 micrometres (500 times finer than a human hair) – and thus also removes more than 99.9999% of bacteria.

    Kärcher Post-Protect filter

    Post-Protect filter

    The activated carbon filter in the 4th filter stage removes chlorine, drug residues and heavy metals and improves the taste of the water without affecting the mineral content.

    What does the Kärcher WPC 120 UF water filter do?

    The WPC 120 UF water filter reliably removes harmful substances and particles from tap water for high-quality, filtered drinking water, including:

    Picto showing a virus

    Viruses and bacteria

    Picto displaying drug residue

    Drug residues

    picto showing of flask with chemical fumes

    Chlorine

    Picto showing Particles and microplastics

    Particles and microplastics

    Picto showing heavy metals

    Heavy metals

    Accessories

    FAQs