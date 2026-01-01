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    SIÊU TIẾT KIỆM TRONG BLACK WEEK

    Black Week 2024 GIF

    Đặc biệt - Khuyến mãi đến 60%

    Black Week Floor Cleaner

    TRANG HOÀN MẶT SÀN

    Upgrade your hard floor cleaning with our all-in-one tools like the FC 4-4. Tackle dirt effortlessly with an exchangeable battery for extra-long runtime.

    Black Week Garden Tools

    HIỆU QUẢ LÀM SẠCH BẤT NGỜ CHO SÂN VƯỜN

    With our battery-powered hedge trimmers you get not only your garden in shape but also cut costs.

    Black Week Robot Vacuum and Mops

    CÁCH LÀM SẠCH THÔNG MINH

    Get your smart device for clever cleaning. With the RCV and RCF robot vacuum cleaners, you'll save effort and money. Freeing up time for what matters most.

    Get XX % off selected products