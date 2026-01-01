2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    FAQs | Kärcher

    Kärcher FAQs

    Here you can find answers to the most frequently asked questions regarding our products, repair service and warranty. If you do not find the answer you are looking for on the following page, please do not hesitate to contact us.

    General questions and answers

    Questions and answers on repairs and spare parts

    Questions and answers on products

    Cordless electric brooms

    Steam cleaners/Ironing stations

    battery-powered Window Vacs

    High-pressure cleaners

    Sweepers

    Multi-purpose vacs

    Pumps

    Vacuum polishers

    Vacuum cleaners

    Spray extraction cleaners