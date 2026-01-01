FAQs | Kärcher

You can order all of the spare parts listed on the last page of the operating instructions from our trading partners.

For safety reasons, other parts can only be replaced by our trained service partners. Our service partners have access to the spare parts lists and can advise you on-site.

If you would like to replace a spare part listed in the operating instructions under the warranty, please send us an email with a brief description of the fault and proof of purchase. We will then assess whether a warranty settlement is possible.

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