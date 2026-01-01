Professional Cleaning Machines & Equipment Supplier In Malaysia | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Don't Let Cleaning Make You Crazy!
We have a 2 Year Warranty Now!
*Only applicable to indoor products (White Range).
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The most compact helper for adventures
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Fast cleaning with no dripping water or messy streaks.
At Kärcher, customer focus is our top priority. Hotlines, operating manuals, customer service and many other services offer private and professional customers quick, expert assistance with any question or problem.