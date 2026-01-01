2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Professional Cleaning Machines & Equipment Supplier In Malaysia | Kärcher

    Don't Let Cleaning Make You Crazy!

    We have a 2 Year Warranty Now!

    *Only applicable to indoor products (White Range).

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    CLEANING JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT SMARTER

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    SMALL BUT POWERFUL - OC HANDHELD CAMPACT

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    Clean Windows, Clearer Views - Window Vac WV 1

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