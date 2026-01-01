Handheld Cleaner OC Handheld Compact | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Handheld Cleaner
Order number: 1.328-127.0
Battery powered device
1
Pressure (bar)
max. 15
Pressure range
Medium pressure
Flow rate (l/h)
150
Battery type
Lithium-ion battery
Voltage (V)
7.2
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Run time per battery charge (min)
12 30
Battery charging time with standard charger (h)
3
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
254 x 71 x 186
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual
Application areas