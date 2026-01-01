2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Handheld Cleaner OC Handheld Compact | Kärcher

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    Kärcher battery-powered cleaner set with hose, spray bottle, and black carrying case on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2026

    Handheld Cleaner

    OC Handheld Compact

    Order number: 1.328-127.0

    • Handheld pressure washer, medium pressure (15 bar)
    • Battery-powered, 10-30 min runtime, pressure regulation with eco!mode, folding handle
    • 4-in-1-Multi Jet nozzle, foam jet, suction hose, bottle adapter and much more.
    ¹⁾
    In the eco!Mode setting, water consumption is reduced on average by 24% and energy consumption on average by 54% compared to the highest setting (Max mode).