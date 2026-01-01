Handheld Cleaner OC Handheld Compact | Kärcher

The OC Handheld Compact is a compact, handheld medium-pressure washer for mobile use. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery, the 5-metre suction hose for external water sources and the bottle adapter for using water from PET bottles, you can clean independently of a power or water connection – ideal for on the go and around the house. The lightweight, innovative design with retractable handle enables space-saving storage and easy transport. With the two-step pressure adjustment, the pressure can be adjusted between approx. 6 and 15 bar, ideal for delicate surfaces or extending the battery run time to up to 30 minutes. An LED indication provides information about the mode and battery run time. The 4-in-1 Multi Jet allows you to quickly switch between 4 spray types, while the Kärcher nozzle technology ensures gentle and effective cleaning. Detergent can be applied with the nozzle provided for this purpose. Perfect for quick, uncomplicated use, whether camping, after cycling or hiking tours, or in the garden. The battery can be charged via USB-C. Includes transport bag . not compatible with garden hose connectors.

Mobile cleaning With the suction hose, bottle adapter and battery, you can easily clean on the go – independent of water and power connections (not compatible with garden hose connector). Flexible for use in many different cleaning tasks, e.g., for bicycles, garden and camping equipment, dogs or spot cleaning on the car. The USB type C charging socket on the device enables flexible charging even when on the move, e.g. in the car or at the powerbank. Pressure adjustment with LED indication Depending on the cleaning task, you can switch between Max (24 bar) and eco!Mode¹⁾ (approx. 11 bar). Ideal for sensitive surfaces or extending battery run time up to 30 minutes. The LED light provides information about the current charge status of the battery. Lightweight and compact device design Minimises space consumption during transport and storage – the innovative device design allows the handle to be folded away after use. This minimises the pack size of the OC Handheld Compact. Thanks to its lightweight and minimalist design, the device is easy to handle and sits comfortably in the hand, even when used for long periods. Effective and gentle medium pressure Thanks to the efficient Kärcher nozzle technology and the 4-in-1 Multi Jet, the pressure washer cleans gently and saves water. Dirt is removed very effectively. Ideal choice to protect sensitive components on bikes, such as bearings, seals or hubs. Reliable and precise cleaning, even in hard-to-reach places. Comprehensive range of accessories The Multi Jet combines four spray types in a single nozzle, which can be adjusted simply by twisting the nozzle head. The 5 m suction hose allows water to be drawn from external water sources, such as a canister. The bottle adapter can also be used to draw water from PET bottles. The detergent jet makes it easy to apply detergent across a large surface for even more effective cleaning of stubborn dirt.