When it comes to bike’s, care after thorough cleaning also matters. The first step is to always dry the bike thoroughly, because water can quickly cause rust. In addition, care products can be distributed better on a dry wheels.

When the bicycle chain has been cleaned, it should first be dried off with a cloth and then oiled. It is practical to have a bike stand at this stage to keep the bike in position. Ensure that oil does not get onto the brake pads or brake plate during this process, as this impairs the braking effect. Afterwards remove excess oil from the chain with a rag.

Generally, all moving parts such as cables, brake joints, brake and shift levers should be oiled regularly. In the case of suspension forks, the immersion tubes should be regularly cleaned and also oiled.

Last but not least, it is advisable to also check the tire pressure at regular intervals, especially if you want to ride your bike again after a long time. The side of the tires usually indicate how much pressure may be inflated, minimum and maximum. The more pressure, the easier the tire rolls.