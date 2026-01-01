Bike cleaning at home
After each ride through forests, meadows, dirt roads or dusty streets, cleaning the bike is a good idea. You should remove coarse dirt and dust from the frame, the chain and sensitive components such as the gearshift and bearings. This is because dirt acts as abrasive particles on moving parts and rapidly accelerates their wear. This way, rust develops over time, which settles on the components and reduces their functionality. Anyone who rides a bike in the winter should clean and maintain it regularly, as road salt can damage the paint on the bike's frame as well as other parts of the bike. A freshly cleaned bike therefore not only provides more riding pleasure, but also maintains its functionality and value. By the way, this also applies to bicycle trailers, which can be cleaned at the same time.