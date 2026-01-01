2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Universal cleaner RM 626 | Kärcher

    Kärcher Universal Cleaner bottle with label showing a person using a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner outdoors.

    Universal cleaner RM 626

    Order number: 6.295-753.0

    Powerful universal cleaner for use with Kärcher pressure washers. With new active dirt remover which effortlessly removes oil, grease and stubborn mineral-bearing dirt with just cold water. For use all around the house and garden and on vehicles.