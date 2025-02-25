Vacuum cleaners general (EN) | Kärcher

Unlike standard filter bag vacuum cleaners, the DS 6 Waterfilter works using the natural power of water. The water in the filter is swirled at high speed by the strong suction power. The vacuumed dirt is very effectively filtered from the air by this swirling water and immediately bound to the water bath. The result is extremely fresh exhaust air, clean enough even for allergy sufferers. Because there are no more filter bags in which allergens can multiply, even dust-mite excretions are washed away with the water after use. Another benefit for allergy sufferers is that dust is no longer generated when the vacuum is emptied.

Effective main filtration in the transparent water filter. All coarse dirt is safely trapped in here. No more dust can be generated and the suction power is retained.

The intermediate filter is washable and therefore long-lasting. It filters the tiny airborne particles from the condensed moist air.

The special HEPA 13 filter traps 99.95% of pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and the dust-mite excretions.