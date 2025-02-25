2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Spray Extraction Cleaner 2024 (EN) | Kärcher

    spray extraction cleaner

    Fibre-deep cleanliness for every requirementWhether it is a multitasking device for the fibre-deep cleaning of large areas and comprehensive accessories for all situations, a compact power pack for thorough intermediate cleaning or cordless freedom for full mobility – our Kärcher spray extraction cleaners are the perfect solution for every requirement. Even the most stubborn dirt does not stand a chance with our Kärcher spray extraction cleaners.

    Fibre-deep cleaning with the Kärcher spray extraction cleaner
    ECARF Seal

    THE CERTIFIED SOLUTION FOR ALLERGY SUFFERERS

    Experience a new level of cleanliness with our spray extraction cleaners, which have been officially certified as allergy-friendly by the renowned European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF) in Berlin.

    The ECARF seal has been the internationally recognized and trusted seal of approval for products that demonstrably improve the lives of allergy sufferers since 2006. This certification is your proof that our spray extraction cleaner not only clean, but also actively contribute to a healthier indoor climate. It has been scientifically proven that they:

    • Actively remove allergens from carpets, upholstery and the air.
    • Safely trap triggers such as pollen and dust, thus providing lasting relief from hay fever and asthma symptoms.

    Give yourself and your family a hygienic home and an improved quality of life.

    Valid for SE 3-18 Compact, SE 3 Compact (Floor), SE 5, SE 6 and SE 4 (exclusively in spray extraction application).

    PERFECT FOR FAMILIES AND PET LOVERS

    You no longer have to worry about spilt drinks or muddy paws. The excellent cleaning performance of our spray extraction cleaners ensures all textile surfaces are clean again quickly and all stains are removed. The intensive fibre-deep cleaning leaves your upholstery and carpets looking like new again. They are ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets. Our spray extraction cleaners are specially designed to tackle stubborn dirt, allowing you to feel completely at ease in your home.

    Kärcher spray extraction cleaners for families and pet owner
    Remove stubborn dirt with Kärcher spray extraction cleaners

    YOUR NEW CLEAN

    The special problem-solver: With our spray extraction cleaners, you can remove even the most stubborn dirt, on almost all textile surfaces. From car seats and carpets, doormats to garden furniture, upholstery or fabric covers – Kärcher's spray extraction cleaners offer a wide range of applications indoors and out. Grease, dirt and odours? They no longer have a chance!

    DOWN TO THE SMALLEST FIBRE

    Convincing fibre-deep cleaning: our spray extraction cleaners deliver clean results everywhere. They also allow you to remove embedded dirt in an instant. For powerful yet energy-efficient and hygienic cleaning. Allergy sufferers in particular can breathe a sigh of relief. Our spray extraction cleaners also impress with a long lifetime, high quality and robustness.

    Deep fibre cleaning Kärcher spray extraction cleaner
    Kärcher spray extraction cleaner for every challenge

    FOR EVERY CHALLENGE

    Expand your cleaning options with our wide range of accessories. From the spray extraction crevice nozzle for hard-to-reach areas and the upholstery spray extraction nozzle for upholstered furniture through to the spray extraction floor nozzle for carpets and large textiles and the spot brush for removing small stubborn stains on textiles, we offer a wide selection. Our support handle also makes it easier to use for floor cleaning. Discover our extensive range of accessories for vacuuming floors, textile surfaces and crevices.

    Easy carrying the SE battery

    Practical handle

    For quick and comfortable transport to the place of use.

    Clean the spray extraction cleaner easily with the hose after use

    System Cleaning Function

    For easy, hygienic cleaning of hose and device after each use.

    Accessory and hose can be easily stored at the spray extraction cleaner

    Accessories and hose storage

    Everything is compactly stowed in or on the device and therefore ready for use at any time.

    Storage area for accessories for spray extraction cleaner

    Storage area

    Small parts and accessory parts are always within reach here.

    Cleaning a deck chair with the spray extraction cleaner

    Proven spray extraction technology

    Simply switch on and get started – for fibre-deep cleaning of textile surfaces without compromise.

    Cleaning a car interiour with the battery spray extraction cleaner

    Cleaning accessories

    Ideal for interior car cleaning: Upholstery and crevice nozzle with spray and vacuum function and suction hose with hinge for more freedom of movement.

    Exchanging the battery of the Spray extraction Cleaner

    18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery

    Can be used anywhere and compatible with the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.

    Spray extraction Cleaner with separate fresh and dirty water tank

    Two-tank system

    Separate fresh and dirty water tanks for easy filling and convenient emptying without contact with dirt.

    Cleaning car interiour with long, flexible suction hose of spray extraction cleaner

    2-in-1 hose

    Long, flexible suction hose with internal spray hose for convenient cleaning even in narrow and hard-to-reach places in the vehicle.

    Accessories

    With the comprehensive range of accessories, our spray extraction cleaners are versatile and, with the right detergent, ensure the best cleaning results. The accessories can be quickly attached and removed with just one click.