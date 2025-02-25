Floor cleaners 2024 (EN) | Kärcher

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Bring back the WOW to your stage
Do you wish there was a quicker and easier way to clean your floor? Or that you could get the whole floor cleaning procedure over and done with in one go, preferably without having to vacuum beforehand? We have an impressive solution for every task – and the choice is yours. With the top-of-the-range FC 8 model, you can enjoy a variety of cleaning modes, an attractive LCD display and app connectivity.
Thanks to the innovative, patented scraping, Kärcher floor cleaners do not require a suction unit at all. The rollers with self-cleaning function are continuously wetted with fresh water and clean the floor effectively at up to 500 revolutions per minute. The dirty water produced is efficiently wiped off and collected in a separate tank.
Thanks to the patented scraping, you can achieve perfect cleaning results with our 2-in-1 floor cleaners. They mop and pick up all types of dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step – even getting right into corners and edges effortlessly.Hairs are also picked up reliably by the integrated hair combs.
Experience easy cleaning with the Duo!Move technology of the FC 7 and FC 8. Two counter-rotating pairs of rollers remove twice as much dirt and save 50% of the time. The hover effect sees the devices literally float above the floor, meaning you need to apply less force.
The flexible swivel joint makes manoeuvring around furniture and corners a breeze.
Finally a device that can clean everywhere! Kärcher floor cleaners reach every corner effortlessly. Their slim design allows them to rotate 180° and glide under furniture with ease, removing dirt and stains even in hard-to-reach places.
No more noisy housework! Thanks to the patented scraper technology, Kärcher floor cleaners work without any suction fan and still clean powerfully yet quietly. This means you can clean while your children sleep or play, and your pets needn’t get agitated by the noise of cleaning.
The floor may be hard, but that doesn't mean cleaning it has to be. With one of our floor cleaners, everything is cleaned with ease.
With the range of accessories available for Kärcher floor cleaners, cleaning and care can be perfectly matched to your floor. The multi-purpose floor cleaner, for example, is suitable for any hard floor, while special detergents for wood and stone additionally care for and protect these types of flooring. The stone rollers are especially suitable for hard-wearing floors such as stone and ceramic tiles.
* The Kärcher floor cleaners achieve up to 20 percent better cleaning performance compared to a conventional wiping mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
** The Kärcher floor cleaners can halve your cleaning time, since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before mopping.
*** When cleaning a floor area of 60 square metres, the Kärcher floor cleaners use up to 93 percent less water compared to a conventional wiping mop and bucket filled with 5 litres.
**** When cleaning in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, up to 99.9% of all common household bacteria found on smooth hard surfaces in the household are killed (test germ: Enterococcus hirae). According to the 4-field test (based on DIN EN 16615:2015-06).