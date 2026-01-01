What should you bear in mind when cleaning and maintaining the conservatory?
A conservatory, or more precisely its windows and roof, becomes dirty over time due to the various weather conditions. Atmospheric pollution caused by soot or fine dust, pollen, leaves and needles, as well as excrement from birds and insects all contribute towards the conservatory looking worse for wear. To keep it looking in tip-top shape and ensure the cosiness isn’t ruined due to dirty windows, it makes sense to clean the conservatory twice a year. A good time for this is in the spring when the garden starts coming back to life after the cold winter months.
Cleaning the conservatory is not only about aesthetics, but also about caring and maintaining every part of it such as the supporting structure and integrated rubber seals. Bear in mind that the longer you wait to clean the conservatory, the more time and effort you’ll need to clean it later. Ensure you clean the conservatory on a gloomy day because on very sunny or even hot days, the windows will dry too quickly, which then results in unsightly streaks.
Various devices, tools and care products can be used for conservatory cleaning:
- a ladder
- a hose with spray attachment
- a window squeegee
- a wash brush and a microfibre cloth as well as lukewarm water
- washing-up liquid or glass cleaner concentrate
- a window vac
- a pressure washer with a telescopic pipe and corresponding glass cleaning attachment, for example