Façade & glass cleaning attachment | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.644-191.0Façades and glass surfaces are optimally cleaned at high pressure with the façade and glass cleaning attachment. Particularly efficient in combination with the Kärcher telescopic spray lance.
Fabric fibre composition
70 % Polyester; 30 % Polyamid
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
194 x 338 x 160
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas