Wet and dry vacuum cleaners (EN) | Kärcher

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Workshop vacuum cleaner or car vacuum cleaner, dry or wet dirt, coarse or fine dirt – it doesn't matter! Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners offer diverse fields of application, both for outside and inside. They stand out from the crowd with superior suction power, high energy efficiency and a robust design. The multi-functional devices have many applications and a comprehensive set of accessories, making them your miracle problem solvers for the house, garden and garage.
Wet or dry – it doesn't matter: The powerful WD range vacuums any kind of dirt. Discover the Kärcher vacuums that can do it all. Their high suction power and rapid, residue-free dirt removal on all floor surfaces will bring back the WOW in and around your home. Whether for wet dirt or dry dirt, the WD with its various accessories is a reliable ally.
Multifunctionality is ingrained in the DNA of our wet and dry vacuum cleaners. These strong multi-taskers get cleaning done, in the cellar, the garage, your hobby workshop or the garden. For renovation work, vacuuming the car, getting rid of shards or spilled water. It doesn’t matter whether the dirt is dry, wet, coarse or fine – these powerful devices even deal reliably with large amounts of water.
Where conventional household vacuum cleaners struggle, Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners really get going. With powerful suction combined with outstanding energy efficiency, wet and dry vacuum cleaners provide ideal dirt pick-up thanks to perfectly coordinated devices and accessories, achieving quick and thorough cleaning results. Using the suction tool when sawing, sanding and much more reduces exposure to dust and dirt, keeping your workspace clean.
Next-level convenience: the compact design takes little space to store. It allows the hose and accessories to be stored directly on the device. Innovative filter designs make the wet and dry vacuum cleaners convenient to use – without any contact with dirt at all. What's more, their long lifetimes thanks to a high level of quality and robustness set the wet and dry vacuum cleaners apart.
The filter does not need changing between wet and dry applications.
Simply use the blower function to clean hard-to-reach areas.
Dirt that is a result of planing, sawing or sanding is vacuumed up directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
The ergonomically shaped handle can be easily detached from the suction hose so that other accessories can be attached instead (e.g. brushes).
Even more compact and space-saving to store.
The floor nozzles, developed in-house, are quick and easy to adjust to wet or dry dirt and ensure perfect dirt pick-up.
The robust Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners don’t hold back. They remove dry dirt just as effectively as wet dirt, and even large amounts of liquid are no problem.
Clean your car thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Its extensive range of accessories allows you to clean between seats and places that are difficult to reach.
The Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners can also manage coarse rubble. The innovative filter system and consistently high suction power simplify the cleaning process and make it possible to work with low energy consumption. Even wet or damp rubble does not pose a problem.
Convenient dust removal for woodwork and work in the workshop. On models with a built-in power outlet, electric devices can be plugged directly into the wet and dry vacuum cleaner, which vacuums wood chips automatically as soon as you begin sawing.
With our wet and dry vacuum cleaners, the name speaks for itself. Broken drinking bottles, small puddles or damp dirt are no problem at all, thanks to the high suction power, robust container and option to vacuum without a filter bag.
Large puddles have a variety of causes, yet in each case can be removed thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The large container ensures you can vacuum for long periods, as well as pick up large accumulations of water swiftly and effortlessly.
A wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a real help, even in the garden. Easily vacuum small twigs, gravel, leaves, or blow them aside using the blower function.
Patios, garages, house entrances and stairs are clean again in no time with the wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners can be used just like normal vacuum cleaners for vacuuming in living spaces, offering the best cleaning results thanks to special accessories, such as the carpet nozzle.
1. Product category
WD = Wet and dry vacuum cleaner with yellow casing
KWD = Wet and dry vacuum cleaner with black casing
2. Ranges
WD 6 = For experts
WD 5 = For discerning users
WD 4 = For intermediate users
WD 3 = For ambitious users
WD 2 = For beginners
3. Equipment details
P = Power outlet for power tool
S = Stainless steel container
B = With bumper, but without wheels
W = With wheels, but without bumper
4. Version
5. Container size
30 = 30 l
25 = 25 l
20 = 20 l
19 = 19 l
17 = 17 l
15 = 15 l
12 = 12 l
6. Cable length
10 = 10 m
8 = 8 m
6 = 6 m
4 = 4 m
2 = 2 m
7. Hose length
35 = 3,5 m
22 = 2,2 m
20 = 2,0 m
18 = 1,8 m
8. Suction tube material/filter type
T = Stainless steel tubes
9. Specific Vacs
Car = Incl. accessories specifically for car cleaning
Home = Incl. accessories specifically for home cleaning
Renovation = Incl. accessories specifically for cleaning when renovating
Workshop = Incl. accessories specifically for the workshop
The accessories have been specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Together with the devices, they unleash highly impressive cleaning efficiency and expand the range of applications.
WD accessory