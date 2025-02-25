2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners (EN) | Kärcher

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Workshop vacuum cleaner or car vacuum cleaner, dry or wet dirt, coarse or fine dirt – it doesn't matter! Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners offer diverse fields of application, both for outside and inside. They stand out from the crowd with superior suction power, high energy efficiency and a robust design. The multi-functional devices have many applications and a comprehensive set of accessories, making them your miracle problem solvers for the house, garden and garage.

    BRING BACK THE WOW. NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS.

    Wet or dry – it doesn't matter: The powerful WD range vacuums any kind of dirt. Discover the Kärcher vacuums that can do it all. Their high suction power and rapid, residue-free dirt removal on all floor surfaces will bring back the WOW in and around your home. Whether for wet dirt or dry dirt, the WD with its various accessories is a reliable ally.

    Diverse application possibilities

    Multifunctionality is ingrained in the DNA of our wet and dry vacuum cleaners. These strong multi-taskers get cleaning done, in the cellar, the garage, your hobby workshop or the garden. For renovation work, vacuuming the car, getting rid of shards or spilled water. It doesn’t matter whether the dirt is dry, wet, coarse or fine – these powerful devices even deal reliably with large amounts of water.

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners
    Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaners

    Superior cleaning performance and suction power

    Where conventional household vacuum cleaners struggle, Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners really get going. With powerful suction combined with outstanding energy efficiency, wet and dry vacuum cleaners provide ideal dirt pick-up thanks to perfectly coordinated devices and accessories, achieving quick and thorough cleaning results. Using the suction tool when sawing, sanding and much more reduces exposure to dust and dirt, keeping your workspace clean.

    Even more convenience

    Next-level convenience: the compact design takes little space to store. It allows the hose and accessories to be stored directly on the device. Innovative filter designs make the wet and dry vacuum cleaners convenient to use – without any contact with dirt at all. What's more, their long lifetimes thanks to a high level of quality and robustness set the wet and dry vacuum cleaners apart.

    Compact wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Features WD 3

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners with cartridge filter

    Cartridge filter

    The filter does not need changing between wet and dry applications.

    Blowing away leaves with wet and dry vacuum cleaner blower function

    Practical blower function

    Simply use the blower function to clean hard-to-reach areas.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners with power outlet

    Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for power tools

    Dirt that is a result of planing, sawing or sanding is vacuumed up directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.

    Vacuuming car interiour with ergonomic handle

    Removable handle

    The ergonomically shaped handle can be easily detached from the suction hose so that other accessories can be attached instead (e.g. brushes).

    Top view of wet and dry vacuum cleaner showing the hose storage

    Practical hose storage

    Even more compact and space-saving to store.

    Vacuuming patio deck with the wet and dry vacuum floor nozzle

    Clip-on floor nozzle

    The floor nozzles, developed in-house, are quick and easy to adjust to wet or dry dirt and ensure perfect dirt pick-up.

    Applications

    The robust Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners don’t hold back. They remove dry dirt just as effectively as wet dirt, and even large amounts of liquid are no problem.

    Kärcher WD 5 P S

    Car cleaning

    Clean your car thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Its extensive range of accessories allows you to clean between seats and places that are difficult to reach.

    Kärcher WD 5 P S

    Renovation

    The Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners can also manage coarse rubble. The innovative filter system and consistently high suction power simplify the cleaning process and make it possible to work with low energy consumption. Even wet or damp rubble does not pose a problem.

    Kärcher WD 3 P S

    Workshop

    Convenient dust removal for woodwork and work in the workshop. On models with a built-in power outlet, electric devices can be plugged directly into the wet and dry vacuum cleaner, which vacuums wood chips automatically as soon as you begin sawing.

    Tips for DIY
    Kärcher WD 2

    Liquids and shards

    With our wet and dry vacuum cleaners, the name speaks for itself. Broken drinking bottles, small puddles or damp dirt are no problem at all, thanks to the high suction power, robust container and option to vacuum without a filter bag.

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Leaked or spilled water

    Large puddles have a variety of causes, yet in each case can be removed thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The large container ensures you can vacuum for long periods, as well as pick up large accumulations of water swiftly and effortlessly.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners with blower function

    Garden

    A wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a real help, even in the garden. Easily vacuum small twigs, gravel, leaves, or blow them aside using the blower function.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners for outside areas

    Outside area

    Patios, garages, house entrances and stairs are clean again in no time with the wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

    Tips for cleaning garages
    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners for inside areas

    Inside area

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners can be used just like normal vacuum cleaners for vacuuming in living spaces, offering the best cleaning results thanks to special accessories, such as the carpet nozzle.

    Nomenclature

    Naming convention of Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

    1. Product category
    WD = Wet and dry vacuum cleaner with yellow casing
    KWD = Wet and dry vacuum cleaner with black casing

    2. Ranges
    WD 6 = For experts
    WD 5 = For discerning users
    WD 4 = For intermediate users
    WD 3 = For ambitious users
    WD 2 = For beginners

    3. Equipment details
    P = Power outlet for power tool
    S = Stainless steel container
    B = With bumper, but without wheels
    W = With wheels, but without bumper

    4. Version

    5. Container size
    30 = 30 l
    25 = 25 l
    20 = 20 l
    19 = 19 l
    17 = 17 l
    15 = 15 l
    12 = 12 l

    6. Cable length
    10 = 10 m
    8 = 8 m
    6 = 6 m
    4 = 4 m
    2 = 2 m

    7. Hose length
    35 = 3,5 m
    22 = 2,2 m
    20 = 2,0 m
    18 = 1,8 m

    8. Suction tube material/filter type
    T = Stainless steel tubes

    9. Specific Vacs
    Car = Incl. accessories specifically for car cleaning
    Home = Incl. accessories specifically for home cleaning
    Renovation = Incl. accessories specifically for cleaning when renovating
    Workshop = Incl. accessories specifically for the workshop

    FAQs

    How does the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner filter cleaning work?

    How do you replace a cartridge filter (WD 2 – WD 3)?

    How do you store the hose on the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner (WD 3 – WD 6)?

    Accessories for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner accessories: more practical, more thorough

    The accessories have been specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Together with the devices, they unleash highly impressive cleaning efficiency and expand the range of applications.

    WD accessory

    WD accessory