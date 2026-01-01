How often should the garage door be cleaned?
The garage door should be cleaned at least once a year. If you live in an area where the weather changes frequently then it makes sense to clean the garage door every two to three months. The frequency of cleaning depends entirely on how protected the garage is and how extreme the climate is where you live. After very cold and harsh winters, floods, hail or strong winds, a lot of dirt will settle on the garage door, so it should be cleaned more often. This is not just for aesthetic reasons, but it’s also important for its functionality as it may stop working if parts of it become clogged, for example, due to pollen and dust, or stubborn dirt that settles permanently on the surface.