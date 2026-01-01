WB 130 rotating wash brush | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.644-286.0Always in motion: The rotating wash brush with interchangeable attachment cleans smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. Quick attachment changes thanks to the integrated release lever.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
305 x 156 x 137
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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