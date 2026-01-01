2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    WB 130 rotating wash brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher rotating brush attachment with white bristles and black handle, designed for cleaning surfaces.

    WB 130 rotating wash brush

    Order number: 2.644-286.0

    Always in motion: The rotating wash brush with interchangeable attachment cleans smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. Quick attachment changes thanks to the integrated release lever.
    If you have any questions about the previous model, the WB 120, please contact one of our service partners or Kärcher retailers.