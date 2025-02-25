Mobile cleaning (2024) (EN) | Kärcher

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Why should you carry dirt around when you can recreate the WOW effect in an instant? Mobile cleaning means lightweight, compact medium- and low-pressure devices that allow you to clean bikes, camping furniture, prams, buggies, hiking boots, dogs and lots more quickly and gently, without having to rely on power and water connections. In the middle of nowhere or simply a quick clean at home. Thanks to powerful lithium-ion batteries and a water tank or suction hose, everything can be cleaned again where it often makes most sense: on the spot.
Not without my Kärcher: no matter where you are, you never have to do without the power of Kärcher cleaning solutions. When out and about, the battery-powered low-pressure models OC 3 Foldable with integrated water tank are ideal for quickly cleaning shoes, prams, bicycles, or even dogs, independent of a water source. From our medium pressure washers, you can choose OC Handheld Compact. They enable water to be drawn from the tap or via a suction hose from alternative sources such as a water barrel. One battery now delivers all the flexibility and power needed to restore the WOW factor almost anywhere. Mobile cleaning as it should be.
The OC Handheld Compact is your mobile cleaning assistant for when you are on the go. Thanks to its innovative foldable handle and lightweight design weighing only 800 g, it can be easily stowed and transported.
No electricity, no cable, no water connection. With the 5-metre-long suction hose and a water source, you can easily clean your bicycle, your dog's paws or your pram while on the go.
Despite its compact dimensions, it impresses with its powerful performance: the 2-stage pressure adjustment and 4-in-1 Multi Jet ensure effective yet gentle cleaning. Stubborn dirt is foamed up with the detergent nozzle and effectively removed.
The built-in battery lasts up to 30 minutes and can be easily charged via a USB-C port. The most compact and simplest solution for outdoor cleaning: the OC Handheld Compact.
4-in-1 Multi Jet
The Multi Jet combines four spray types in a single nozzle, which can be adjusted simply by twisting the nozzle head.
Accessory connection
Connection of the detergent nozzle for heavy soiling.
Suction hose connection
The 5-metre-long suction hose with built-in filter makes it possible to use water from external water sources such as a canister, bucket or stream.
2-stage pressure adjustment
The pressure is reduced in eco!Mode. Water can be saved and the battery run time is thus extended. Ideal for sensitive surfaces or light dirt.
In the eco!Mode setting, water consumption is reduced on average by 24% and energy use on average by 54% compared to the highest setting (Max mode).
LED indication
The LED ring provides information about the current charge status and the set pressure level.
On/Off button
Intuitive and simple operation with one hand.
Foldable handle
Maximum compactness thanks to foldable handle. Easy to stow and transport.
Built-in battery
Integrated lithium-ion battery with a run time of up to 30 minutes. Easy and flexible charging via USB cable, for example, while travelling in the car or with a power bank.
Sometimes a little more pressure is needed – high pressure. From the compact device for occasional use to the powerful pressure washer with app support, which even takes the hard work out of cleaning large areas or large objects, we are guaranteed to have the ideal solution.
With our medium-pressure and low-pressure washers, items will look WOW again in no time, even when travelling and far away from power outlets. It's even easier with accessories that are designed for cleaning on the move, which can do the job even more effortlessly and efficiently.