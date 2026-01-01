TLA 4 telescopic spray lance | Kärcher

With the telescopic spray lance even areas that are difficult to access such as under façades can be cleaned quickly and effortlessly. The 180 degree adjustable hinge is another advantage and makes possible the cleaning of conservatories, slanting roofs and carports. Operation is very simple thanks to the comfortable telescopic mechanism at the touch of a button. The telescopic spray lance can be extended between 1.20 and 3.70 metres, thus enabling cleaning of areas at a height of up to 5 metres. The fastening of all spray guns is very easy. The pressure can be controlled conveniently when used with Full Control Plus or Smart Control spray gun.

Adjustable hinge Flexible application possibilities. Comfortable telescoping The tubes can be easily and conveniently pulled out at the touch of a button. Simple assembly of high-pressure gun The existing high-pressure gun can be easily secured at the intended holder. Bayonet connection Practical connection of all Kärcher accessories.