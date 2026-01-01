TLA 4 telescopic spray lance | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.644-190.0Simple cleaning at (almost) every point: The telescopic spray lance easily reaches areas that are difficult to access thanks to its 180° adjustable hinge.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
3780 x 120 x 233
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas