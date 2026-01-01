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    TLA 4 telescopic spray lance | Kärcher

    Kärcher telescopic lance with a black handle and cable, designed for extending reach in cleaning tasks.

    TLA 4 telescopic spray lance

    Order number: 2.644-190.0

    Simple cleaning at (almost) every point: The telescopic spray lance easily reaches areas that are difficult to access thanks to its 180° adjustable hinge.