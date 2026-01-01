2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Façade & glass cleaning kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher telescopic lance with a brush attachment and a black rectangular accessory on a white background.

    Façade & glass cleaning kit

    Order number: 2.644-249.0

    Set comprising the telescopic spray lance TLA 4 and the façade and glass cleaning attachment. For easy cleaning of objects that are difficult to access such as house façades or conservatories.