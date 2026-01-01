Façade & glass cleaning kit | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.644-249.0Set comprising the telescopic spray lance TLA 4 and the façade and glass cleaning attachment. For easy cleaning of objects that are difficult to access such as house façades or conservatories.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
3.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
3780 x 338 x 223
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Manual
Application areas