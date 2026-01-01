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    Bike cleaner RM 44 G | Kärcher

    Kärcher bike cleaner spray bottle with black label featuring a motorcycle image and text "Bring Back the Wow."

    Bike cleaner RM 44 G

    Order number: 6.295-763.0

    To manually clean motorbikes. Gently and effectively removes typical dirt such as brake dust, tyre wear, insects, mud and oil. A dream to use thanks to the sticky gel formula.