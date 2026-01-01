Bike cleaner RM 44 G | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 6.295-763.0To manually clean motorbikes. Gently and effectively removes typical dirt such as brake dust, tyre wear, insects, mud and oil. A dream to use thanks to the sticky gel formula.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
70 x 70 x 240
Weight (kg)
0.6
Packaging size (ml)
500
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.7
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas