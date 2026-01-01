2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    SH 5 suction hose | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher garden hose with yellow stripes and black connectors, labelled phthalate-free PVC.

    SH 5 suction hose

    Order number: 2.643-100.0

    Environmentally friendly 5-metre long suction hose for sucking up water from alternative sources such as water butts or water containers.