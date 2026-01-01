Kärcher All Brands Service | Kärcher

You receive our first-class service not only for our machines, but for all cleaning machines from all manufacturers: From compact sweepers to large scrubber driers.

All from a single source:

The benefit for you is saving time. With one single point of contact and on-site visit, we ensure the operational capacity of all your cleaning equipment.

Our service team has combined expertise in mechanics and electronics and is wholly familiar with technology from all manufacturers. This is also the case for supplying spare parts of the same quality as the original and the original equipment manufacturer.