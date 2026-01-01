Kärcher All Brands Service | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Would you like the full service for all machines, but have machines from manufacturers other than Kärcher in your fleet? Then use our Kärcher All Brands Service for the repair and servicing of machines from other manufacturers. Just as you would expect from our service. Competent, reliable and fast.
Close to 1000 expertly trained service technicians are on hand to help you in 60 countries. Regardless of the machines and brands in your fleet, we will take care of it all. Without any difference and in compliance with all standards. And of course, the prescribed safety inspections are also included. With our Kärcher expertise as a global market leader, we can provide the best possible service for your entire fleet. While you concentrate on your business, we make sure that your machines are working. And you have just one contact partner for everything – for services and repairs, for spare and wear parts, for accessories and cleaning agents.
You receive our first-class service not only for our machines, but for all cleaning machines from all manufacturers: From compact sweepers to large scrubber driers.
All from a single source:
The benefit for you is saving time. With one single point of contact and on-site visit, we ensure the operational capacity of all your cleaning equipment.
Our service team has combined expertise in mechanics and electronics and is wholly familiar with technology from all manufacturers. This is also the case for supplying spare parts of the same quality as the original and the original equipment manufacturer.
Experts who are happy to help: You will receive friendly and expert support for machine issues promptly so that your machines are ready for use again as quickly as possible.
Experts on site: Our highly qualified technicians have been trained not only for Kärcher machines but also for all other makes.
We ensure that: You receive replacement machines from one of our regional bases so as to keep downtimes to a minimum.