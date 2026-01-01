2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Kärcher service packages (EN) | Kärcher

    Kärcher Service Packages

    With Kärcher service packages, you benefit from safety, reliability and guaranteed low costs.

    Kärcher Service packages

    What if your cleaning machines could go as far as you want?

    Always. Just. Right.

    Your fleet is not only an investment. It is also a crucial part of your business. By means of regular, expert inspections and maintenance, you can secure the availability of your fleet and reduce the downtime risk to a minimum. In addition, you can extend the service life of your machines and increase their current value.

    Our Service - Your Benefits:

  • Concentration on the core business
      • You waste no time and effort because we plan and coordinate the operations of our specially trained and experienced service technicians.
      • With a test report and inspection tag, you have legally binding proof for professional associations and insurance companies in the event of damage and accidents.

    Cost savings

    Time savings

    Guaranteed Kärcher quality with original spare parts as well as trained and experienced service technicians.

  • Maximum machine availability thanks to fast response times from Kärcher Service.

    • The payment terms are completely based on your needs: regular payments, full payment in advance, or after the service calls – anything is possible, also in combination with the financing of the machine.

  • Potential downtimes are minimised, and the reliability and service life of the machines are maximised.

    • Costs are transparent and fair, and can be calculated precisely in advance.

    Your machines are reliable and less likely to require unexpected repair work.

    3 Kärcher service packages

    Choose you package.

    On the basis of our experience and the wishes of many customers, we offer 3 Kärcher service packages which you can expand as required with the Consumables and Batteries options.

    With all packages, you benefit from reduced hourly rates and travel flat rates. In addition, you benefit from price reductions for spare parts used, as well as consumables, cleaning agents and batteries.

    Kärcher Inspect

    Kärcher Inspect is the indispensable service package for every professional: it includes all inspections in accordance with the manufacturer’s specifications and the legally stipulated safety checks for the machine. With it you receive a high level of occupational safety for the operator and reliable proof for professional associations and insurance companies.

    Kärcher Inspect
    Kärcher Maintain

    Kärcher Maintain

    Kärcher Maintain is a package includes all maintenance, guarantees you maximum safety and extends the life of your machine. Our service technicians check and maintain your machines on a regular basis, exchange defined parts and thus maximise the operational readiness and service life of your machines. At the same time, the risk of failure is reduced to a minimum.

    Kärcher Full Service

    Kärcher Full Service guarantees you maximum operational readiness of your machines with full cost control. You obtain a functional guarantee for your machine which includes all services and spare parts that are required for safe, economical and reliable operation.

    Kärcher Full Service
    Even more service as desired

    Even more service as desired

    The Consumables package option includes annual delivery of consumables for the full term of the contract. You are spared the time and effort of making repeat orders. You choose in advance the type and quantity (cleaning agent or other consumables such as brushes or suction lips) and we deliver them for the service calls of our service technicians. If you select the Batteries option, you get a new battery free of charge in the event of irreparable battery failure and after a battery has reached the end of its service life.

    An overview of our services

    Description

    Kärcher Inspect

    Kärcher Maintain

    Kärcher Full Service

    Safety inspection incl. inspection sticker

    Inspection as per manufacturer's specifications

    Preventive maintenance incl. replacement of defined maintenance parts

    -

    Maintenance work

    -

    -

    Functional guarantee

    -

    -

    Response time

    -

    -

    24 / 48 h

    Replacement machines

    -

    -

    *

    Consumables (e.g. brushes or cleaning agents)

    *

    *

    *

    Battery (maintenance, repair, replacement)

    *

    *

    *

    Availability at weekends

    *

    *

    *

    Discount on spare parts, consumables, cleaning agents and batteries included

    e.g. 15 %

    e.g. 15 %

    e.g. 20 %

    Reduced hourly rate and travel flat rate

    ✔ included
    * optional
    - not included

    The package content in detail

    Product family

    Kärcher Inspect

    Kärcher Maintain

    Kärcher Full Service

    High-pressure cleaners

    • Safety inspection incl. inspection report and inspection sticker
    • Inspection of all functions and settings
    • Check the pump for leaks, water, and oil on the side
    • Install pump set, oil change, replace ignition electrode, burner nozzle, and water shortage protection
    • Check/clean float tank, cleaning agent tanks, and fuel tank
    • Adjust/check safety valve and pressure switch
    • Reseal overflower, clean strainers and filters
    • Adjust fuel pump and burner, replace burner filter
    • Check the line system and trigger gun for leaks, fit new O-rings for HP hose, spray lance, and nozzle
    • Machines with petrol or diesel drive, in addition: Change engine oil, replace oil, air, fuel filters, and spark plug (model-dependent). Check operating speed.
    • E-heating, in addition: Check heating rods.
    • Gas machines, in addition: Check internal gas lines for leaks, replace glow and ionisation electrode, make burner measurements and settings.
    • All repairs required to make the machine ready for operation, or to maintain its operational state.
    • Exceptions: High-pressure nozzle, special accessories, cleaning agent, and consumables.

    Floor cleaners

    • Safety inspection incl. inspection report and inspection sticker
    • Inspection of all functions and settings
    • Clean and check batteries, grease poles
    • Adjust the brush mirror, check the mounting
    • Check and adjust the drive belt
    • Clean water distribution rail
    • Check and clean the float switch
    • Clean fluff filter
    • Check/adjust cleaning agent dosing unit
    • Check/adjust steering and brake (model-dependent)
    • Adjust squeegee
    • Machines with diesel drive, in addition: Change engine oil, replace oil, air, and fuel filters.
    • LPG drive, in addition: Check leak-tightness, pressure, and function of the LPG system.
    • All repairs required to make the machine ready for operation, or to maintain its operational state.
    • Exceptions: Brushes, suction lips, batteries, cleaning agents, and consumables.

    Sweepers

    • Safety inspection incl. inspection report and inspection sticker
    • Inspection of all functions and settings
    • Clean and check batteries, grease poles
    • Adjust the side brush and main sweeper roller
    • Check tension, wear, and function of drive belts
    • Clean filter
    • Replace sealing lips on sweeper roller box
    • Check, adjust, and lubricate Bowden cables
    • Check and adjust the drive, steering, and brake
    • Change brake fluid (model-dependent)
    • Check wheels for wear/damage
    • Machines with petrol or diesel drive, in addition: Change engine oil, replace oil, air, fuel filters, and spark plug (model-dependent). Check/replace V-belt / toothed belt on combustion engine (model-dependent)
    • All repairs required to make the machine ready for operation, or to maintain its operational state.
    • Exceptions: Roller brushes, side brushes, batteries, cleaning agents, and consumables.

    Water dispensers

    • Safety inspection incl. inspection report and inspection sticker
    • Inspection of all functions and settings
    • Replace the sealing ring and perlator
    • Clean, flush, and disinfect run (chemical / thermal cleaning).
    • Replacement of UV lamp, Active-Pure filter, and Hy-Protect filter (model-dependent).
    • All repairs required to make the machine ready for operation, or to maintain its operational state.

    Important: if defects are identified in the course of the inspection/maintenance work, whose rectification is not included in the inspection/maintenance, then they can be eliminated after consultation with the customer. This work is invoiced separately. Please note that the services described in the service packages do not apply in the event of misuse, malicious acts, force majeure, non-compliance with the instruction manual, or other self-inflicted events.

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    Please see the package content in detail and overview for further information regarding the content of the service package.