Home | Kärcher

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    NEW Pressure Washers Have Landed

    Designed for power, built for comfort - the new Comfort Range sets the standard for high-performance, effortless cleaning.

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    K 7 Comfort Premium Pressure Washer

    Home & Garden

    Bring back the WOW.

    Whether it's indoor or outdoors, Kärcher's Home & Garden range has the solution for every cleaning challenge.

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    WV 6 Window Vac Cleaning Window

    Professional

    You have the task, we have the solution.

    Our Kärcher Professional range is designed to deliver time, effort, and resource savings - along with outstanding results.

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    Our Bestsellers This Month.

    Have you heard?

    Our NEW Pressure Washer Range has landed.

    Designed for power, built for comfort - the new Comfort Range sets the standard for high-performance, effortless cleaning.

    Discover Now
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    Kärcher Know How

    Need some hints or tips? Our experts have put together their knowledge to help you leave your home and garden sparkling clean!

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    Accessories

    Discover our range of accessories and get the most out of your Kärcher cleaning machine.

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    Detergents

    Discover our detergent range, specially formulated for specific tasks to deliver optimal cleaning performance.

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