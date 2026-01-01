Home | Kärcher

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NEW Pressure Washers Have Landed
Designed for power, built for comfort - the new Comfort Range sets the standard for high-performance, effortless cleaning.
Home & Garden
Bring back the WOW.
Whether it's indoor or outdoors, Kärcher's Home & Garden range has the solution for every cleaning challenge.
Professional
You have the task, we have the solution.
Our Kärcher Professional range is designed to deliver time, effort, and resource savings - along with outstanding results.
Designed for power, built for comfort - the new Comfort Range sets the standard for high-performance, effortless cleaning.
Need some hints or tips? Our experts have put together their knowledge to help you leave your home and garden sparkling clean!
Discover our detergent range, specially formulated for specific tasks to deliver optimal cleaning performance.
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