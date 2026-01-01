Online Shop Information | Kärcher

As a customer, Kärcher offers the following convenient payment methods:
Klarna
We offer Klarna as a payment option to our customers to enable you to split the cost of your purchase or delay payment.
Klarna's Pay in 3 / Pay in 30 days are unregulated credit agreements. Borrowing more than you can afford or paying late may negatively impact your financial status and ability to obtain credit. 18+, UK residents only. Subject to status. T&Cs and late fees apply.
PayPal
PayPal is the faster, safer way to pay for purchases online and is free. If you do not have a PayPal account, you can register here.
Credit/Debit Card
We accept all major credit and debit cards such as Visa, Visa Electron and MasterCard (We do not accept American Express, Diners Club or JCB).
When ordering, select credit card as the payment method on the payment methods page. You will then be asked to enter your credit card details after viewing the order summary. The following data is required: type of card (MasterCard, Visa etc.), card number, card security number and expiry date.
Wallet Payments For even more flexibility, you can also pay quickly and securely using digital wallet services (such as Apple Pay or Google Pay).