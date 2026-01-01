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    Kärcher Academy | Kärcher

    Kärcher Academy – Training

    Knowledge is the key to success and training is an investment in the future. Every day, we come across new materials that require special cleaning solutions. As a market leader in the world of cleaning, Kärcher faces these challenges head-on with constant development and innovative solutions.

    Schulungen

    We bring participants in our training sessions up to speed with state-of-the-art cleaning technology in relation to cost-effectiveness, efficiency and environmental protection, amongst other things. Experienced advisors develop cleaning solutions for a specific target group together with the participants. Theory and practice are taught in small study groups in modern training rooms. In this way, the trainer can discuss each participant's questions individually. All participants receive a certificate in the relevant subject area after successfully completing the training.