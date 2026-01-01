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    1-litre cleaning agent container for cup foam lance advanced | Kärcher

    Silver metallic vase with textured bands and raised dots, featuring a narrow neck and smooth surface.

    1-litre cleaning agent container for cup foam lance advanced

    Part number: 6.414-050.0

    Additional 1-litre cleaning agent container for quick replacement of the cleaning agent (for foam lance 2.112-017.0 and 2.112-018.0).