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    1-litre cleaning agent container for cup foam lance basic | Kärcher

    White Kärcher detergent bottle with textured grip and visible logo, standing upright on a plain background.

    1-litre cleaning agent container for cup foam lance basic

    Part number: 5.071-414.0

    For the quick change of the cleaning agent: Additional 1 litre cleaning agent container for basic foam lance (2.112-053.0, 2.112-054.0 and 2.112-055.0).