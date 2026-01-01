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    250 mm lance, non-rotatable | Kärcher

    Silver extension lance with black plastic connectors at both ends, designed for Kärcher high-pressure cleaners.

    250 mm lance, non-rotatable

    Part number: 4.760-667.0

    250 mm stainless steel lance. With manual coupling. Non-rotatable.
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