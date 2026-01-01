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    550 mm lance, non-rotatable | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with a black handle and brass nozzle, isolated on a white background.

    550 mm lance, non-rotatable

    Part number: 4.760-665.0

    550 mm stainless steel lance. With manual coupling. Non-rotatable.