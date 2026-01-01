Air blower AB 20 Ec | Kärcher

Air blower AB 20 Ec developed for the accelerated drying of wet-cleaned textile areas. The compact, lightweight and easy-to-transport machine makes possible up to 50 per cent faster drying times – cleaned carpets are ready for walking on again considerably quicker. The dryer is also very quiet and can be used in noise-sensitive areas or during opening hours. A low-wear Ec motor guarantees low power consumption and a long lifetime of the machine, which complies with the European guidelines on energy efficiency.

Low-wear Ec motor Long-lasting, robust and thus very economical machine. Motor with 3-stage control. Blower complies with the European guidelines on energy efficiency. Compact design with low weight Very easy to transport thanks to the compact dimensions and low weight. Comfortable handle for simple carrying. Low-noise operation Trouble-free operation also during daytime cleaning. Barely noticeable noise when used during opening hours.