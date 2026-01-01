Air blower AB 20 Ec | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Air blower
Part number: 1.004-062.0
Air flow rate (level 1 / 2 / 3) (m³/h)
1200
Motor rating (level 1 / 2 / 3) (rpm)
1450
Rated input power (W)
120
Cable length (m)
7.5
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
7.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
375 x 353 x 371
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas