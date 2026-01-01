ABS metering unit double HDC | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.641-702.0Dual dosing unit, stainless steel.
Screw thread
M 22x1,5
Weight (kg)
9.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
9.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
655 x 255 x 275
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com