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    Adapter 7 M18IG-TR20AG | Kärcher

    Brass connector with black plastic grip, featuring a yellow ring and threaded design, viewed from the side.

    Adapter 7 M18IG-TR20AG

    Part number: 4.111-035.0

    Adapter 7 to connect the old spray lance with the new nozzle