Adapter Flexomate LVS 1/2 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.885-918.0The bracket for the FlexoMate cleaning trolley enables practical, safe and convenient storage of the LVS 1/2 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner and means that the machine is always ready to hand.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com