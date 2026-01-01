10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    ADAPTER for replacement TR22IG-M22AG Er | Kärcher

    Brass and black plastic connector with threaded end, designed for high-pressure cleaning equipment.

    ADAPTER for replacement TR22IG-M22AG Er

    Part number: 4.111-046.0

    Rotatable adapter for connecting EASY!Force high-pressure gun and high-pressure hoses with M 22x1.5 connection