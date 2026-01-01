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    Adapter M22 - Swivel | Kärcher

    Brass nozzle with black plastic grip and two metal pins, isolated on white background.

    Adapter M22 - Swivel

    Part number: 4.424-004.0

    In order to install high-pressure hose with male coupling on thread with M22 x 1.5 Alternative:4.111-032.0 Adapter 4 - Device new / Hose old Swivel
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