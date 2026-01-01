10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Adapter male thread G3/8"-M22x1,5 | Kärcher

    Brass threaded adapter with hexagonal centre, showing two different thread sizes on each end.

    Adapter male thread G3/8"-M22x1,5

    Part number: 6.651-646.0

    Brass adapter 3/8" external thread to M 22 × 1.5 external thread for max. 400 bar, max. 150 °C.
    Make an enquiry