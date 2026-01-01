Adapter male thread G3/8"-M22x1,5 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.651-646.0Brass adapter 3/8" external thread to M 22 × 1.5 external thread for max. 400 bar, max. 150 °C.
Temperature (°C)
max. 150
Colour
brass
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com