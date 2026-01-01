Add-on kit Control transformer | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.644-481.0Electrical cabinet with control transformer (nominal power 100 VA) and 10 m cord (with plug) for the HKF 30/14-E interior cleaning head.
Voltage (V)
230 - 460
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6.6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com