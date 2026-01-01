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    Add-on kit dirt trap | Kärcher

    Galvanised metal basket with a curved handle, featuring rectangular cutouts around the sides and vertical slits at the base.

    Add-on kit dirt trap

    Part number: 2.642-532.0

    Galvanised steel bucket for collecting coarse dirt and for fixing the suction hose in outside areas.
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