Add-on kit rubber lip | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.642-910.0For smooth floors indoors. The squeegee increases the suction performance of the FRV 30 and minimises the amount of water remaining. This means the floor is dry in just a few minutes.
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com