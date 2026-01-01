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    Alu Handle with Thread 140 cm D 22 mm | Kärcher

    Silver mop handle with a turquoise grip, standing upright against a white background.

    Alu Handle with Thread 140 cm D 22 mm

    Part number: 9.212-088.0

    • Lightweight aluminium handle, recess for hanging
    • 140 cm, 22 mm diameter
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