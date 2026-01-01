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    Attachment kit automatic hose reel holder HDS M/S | Kärcher

    Black metal bracket with two hooks and a Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors on a white background.

    Attachment kit automatic hose reel holder HDS M/S

    Part number: 2.110-020.0

    Holder includes connection material for installing an automatic hose reel to machines in the HDS Middle and Super classes.
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