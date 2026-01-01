Automatic hose reel, coated, 20 m | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.392-106.0Automatic hose reel of durable plastic. Painted steel bracket. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.
Length (m)
20
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. Pressure (bar)
250
Colour
black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.2
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com