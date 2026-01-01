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    Automatic hose reel, powder-coated steel / plastic, 20 m | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with black circular design and white mounting bracket, featuring the Kärcher logo on the side.

    Automatic hose reel, powder-coated steel / plastic, 20 m

    Part number: 6.392-074.0

    Automatic hose reel for 20 m high-pressure hose. The console is made from powder-coated steel, the drum is made from plastic.