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    Automatic plastic hose reel incl. high-pressure hose, 15 m | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with a yellow handle, mounted on a wall, featuring a coiled hose inside a black casing.

    Automatic plastic hose reel incl. high-pressure hose, 15 m

    Part number: 2.639-257.0

    Spring-mounted and ready-to-use automatic hose reel for wall mounting. Simplifies handling of the high-pressure hose, shortens set-up times and increases occupational safety.
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