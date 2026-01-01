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    Automatic stainless steel hose reel, 40 m | Kärcher

    Stainless steel hose reel with black handle and mounting bracket, featuring a robust design and circular structure.

    Automatic stainless steel hose reel, 40 m

    Part number: 6.392-442.0

    Automatic hose reels provide the highest level of safety and convenience for winding and unwinding HP hoses. Compatible high-pressure hose, e.g. order no. 6.110-076.0 (ID 8, 40 m, 400 bar, 1x hose reel connection attachment kit).
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