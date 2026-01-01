Automatic stainless steel hose reel, 40 m | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.392-442.0Automatic hose reels provide the highest level of safety and convenience for winding and unwinding HP hoses. Compatible high-pressure hose, e.g. order no. 6.110-076.0 (ID 8, 40 m, 400 bar, 1x hose reel connection attachment kit).
Length (m)
40
Temperature (°C)
max. 150
Max. Pressure (bar)
250
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
52
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com